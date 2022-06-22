1 killed, another hurt in double-shooting in southwest Charlotte, detectives say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to Branchview Drive near East Arrowood and Nations Ford roads at about 9 p.m. They found a man shot to death inside a vehicle. Another man who was in the vehicle was found nearby with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Atrium Health CMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

