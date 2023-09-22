1 killed, another injured after being hit by driver in San Fernando Valley

A driver in Sylmar struck two pedestrians Thursday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring another in what authorities are calling a tragic accident. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene in the 13900 block of Astoria Street, near Foothill Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. and requested a canopy for the fatality. Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported one person to the hospital in unknown condition. Aerial footage taken by Sky5 showed the canopy in the middle of the street, with a wheelchair, which appeared to have sustained some damage, lying nearby. KTLA's Gil Leyvas reports on Sky5. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/1-killed-another-injured-after-being-struck-by-driver-in-san-fernando-valley/

