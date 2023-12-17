1 killed, another injured in house party shooting, HPD says
Investigators say the 67-year-old was shot and killed when a fight broke out at his grandson's birthday party in southeast Houston's Meadowbrook neighborhood.
Investigators say the 67-year-old was shot and killed when a fight broke out at his grandson's birthday party in southeast Houston's Meadowbrook neighborhood.
While some companies have translated their pandemic-era growth into long-term success, others face a murky future.
All ages will get hooked on trying to transform the Shashibo into 70+ shapes.
The ultimate diffuser is the ultimate gift with 47,000 fans — shop now to get it by Christmas.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Their 25,000-plus fans say these walking shoes are comfy and supportive, even if you're on your feet all day.
'Small but mighty,' says one of 29,000+ fans — and it's waterproof! Save 55% and never endure that tinny sound again.
Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers take this thing on adventures near and far.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
The rookie sustained the head injury during last week's loss to the Jets.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
"Big Dom" was involved in an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers on Dec. 3.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
As the world's largest AI conference, NeurIPS, got underway in sunny New Orleans, Google shared more on Gemini, its flagship AI model family -- and lots happened elsewhere. In this edition of WiR, we cover Cruise slashing 24% of its driverless workforce (and, relatedly, Tesla's autopilot recall), Twitch's new nudity policy conundrum, Adobe's updated app design language and Instagram launching a generative AI–powered background editor.
Save a wild 60% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
BJ Hill grabbed his second interception in two weeks on Saturday.
Shared a fan: 'It's fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years.'
Get the bestselling formula nearly 120,000 shoppers swear by at a discount. Smell ya later!
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Media companies raised prices this year in an effort to boost profitability.