1 killed, another injured in OHV crash on Oceano Dunes

A person was killed in a recreational off-highway vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

According to a news release from the California Department of State Parks, at around 2 p.m. Sunday, ranger staff were notified of an OHV crash near post 22 on the park’s Sand Highway.

A side-by-side OHV was found by rangers at the scene of the incident on its side at the bottom of a large bowl with visible damage to the roll cage, the release said.

Rangers found two other adult men at the scene, with no other vehicles involved, the release said.

Bystanders performed CPR on the driver of the OHV, transferring care to the rangers and Cal Fire, who arrived shortly after to assist with life-saving measures, the release said.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., the driver was pronounced deceased by Cal Fire, while the passenger was transported by helicopter to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the death investigation, the release said.