1 killed, another injured in shooting in Homewood

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday morning.

Police, firefighters and medics responded to the intersection of Hamilton and Homewood avenues just before 4 a.m.

When crews got there, they found one male victim shot in the leg and another male victim shot in the head.

The male who was shot in the head was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was rushed into surgery.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

