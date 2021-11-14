1 killed, another wounded in a Miami double shooting, police say

A man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting early Sunday in Miami, police said.

Miami police officers arrived to the area of Northwest 51st Street and North Miami Avenue shortly after midnight after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers to gunfire in an area.

Officers found two wounded men. One of them had died from his injuries, the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, police said.

Video taken by WSVN showed a car with a yellow tarp covering the windshield, pieces of debris and a tire scattered on the road. There were also several evidence markers scattered on the ground, near what appeared to be bullet casings.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.