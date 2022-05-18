1 killed in ‘barrage’ of gunfire outside Kansas City gas station, police say

One person was killed and three were taken into police custody Tuesday evening following a daylight gun battle outside of a gas station in Kansas City.

Around 7:10 p.m. officers were in the area of 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue when they heard the sound of a gunshot followed by several more, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman. Officers responded to the BP gas station, roughly two blocks away near the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana, to find people actively engaged in a gunfight in the parking lot.

After arriving there the officers were able to diffuse the situation, Foreman said.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, Foreman said. Three were taken into custody and were considered persons of interest as of Tuesday night.

No others were believed to have been injured by gunfire.

Two officers were responding to the initial call and others were dispatched in short order after the initial call went out on the police radio, Foreman said, leading to some cars being stopped near the scene and the persons of interest being taken into police custody.

“Everything happened super quick. Fortunately officers were right there,” Foreman said.

It remained unclear how many shots were fired Tuesday night and exactly how many people may have been involved.

Events that led up to the gunfight also remained unclear. Detectives were speaking with witnesses and crime scene investigators were still out collecting evidence late Tuesday.

The shooting unfolded down the street from Central High School at 3221 Indiana Ave. Investigators did not believe the shooting involved anyone associated with the high school, Foreman said.

The killing Tuesday is Kansas City’s 61st of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 157 homicides, marking the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history.