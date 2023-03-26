1 killed in Central Coast shooting involving off-duty police officer

One person died Saturday night after a shooting involving an off-duty police officer outside of a small market in Orcutt.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the incident that occurred in the parking lot at Melody Mini Market, 130 E. Foster Road, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jarrett Morris said.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene just east of Highway 135 (Orcutt Expressway) shortly after 8 p.m. The small market sits between other businesses and homes in the area.

An off-duty officer from the Santa Maria Police Department was involved in the incident, Morris told Noozhawk.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Morris said.

It wasn’t clear Saturday what led to the shooting as the investigation was just getting started.

No additional suspects were being sought Saturday night, Morris added.

The names of those involved were not released.

The name of the person fatally wounded in the shooting won’t be released until family members have been notified.

