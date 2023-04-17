1 killed in Chester shooting, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning in Chester.

Deputies were out on Pinckney Street near Bratton Street around 10:20 a.m. Investigators said one person died, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

ALSO READ: ‘Get inside’: 2 shot at Uptown Charlotte park; arrest made, CMPD says

Ernest Shivers rushed to the scene after he heard there was a shooting in front of his daughter’s house.

“I instantly got in my car and came up to see what was going on,” Shivers said. “I checked on my daughter. She was still upset.”

A young male was using a weed eater in the yard when someone ran up to him, shot him multiple times, then ran away, witnesses said.

However, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm those details.

“That’s sad man,” neighbor Darrell Woods said. “Parent lost his son. Like I said, I got kids, myself, and that’s real sad.”

Officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

No further information, including about suspects or a motive, has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 hurt in north Charlotte shooting, paramedics say)