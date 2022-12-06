1 killed in confrontation with Memphis Police, officer injured at gas station

One person is dead, and a Memphis Police officer was injured after the two exchanged gunshots Monday night in an incident that is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Winchester Road.

A Memphis Police officer went to a gas station in that block in response to a "suspicious vehicle," TBI said in a statement. For unclear reasons, the man in the car and the officer fired shots at each other, with both people being hit, TBI said.

The man fled and was found dead in an idling vehicle in the 4100 block of Winchester Road, TBI said. The injured Memphis officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy asked the TBI to investigate.

TBI did not identify the officer involved, nor the person who was killed.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: one killed officer injured in Memphis shooting