1 killed in crash on I-85 near Gastonia, all lanes closed as NCSHP investigates

One person died in a crash that shut down a major interstate highway in Gastonia, Gaston EMS confirmed with Channel 9.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-85 Southbound at mile marker 19 near East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia, according to the state Department of Transportation.

All lanes are closed as North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

The NDCOT advises drivers to follow this route:

Motorists must take Exit 19 (NC-7), then a right onto NC-7 (W Long Ave). Continue on W Long Ave, then a right onto N York St. Take a right onto US-321 North. Continue on US-321 North to re-access I-85 South.

That portion of the highway is expected to reopen by 9 a.m.

That portion of the highway is expected to reopen by 9 a.m.

Channel 9 asked NCSHP what led to the crash and if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for continuing updates.

