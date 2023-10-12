1 killed in crash in construction zone on I-90 in Euclid

TechCrunch

Negotiating the price of goods is a way of life at some in-person markets, but you don’t often get to do it when online shopping. The startup is developing pricing software to give online retailers an easy way to clear out inventory and increase profits without having to put those items on sale. Company founder and CEO Claire Stepanek got the idea for ergo while working on the supply chain team at Apple, which manages the vendors that make the parts that flow into Apple products.