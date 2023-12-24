1 killed in crash involving ATV in Sarasota County: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was killed in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early Sunday morning in Sarasota County.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, both lanes at the 5700 block of Myakka Valley Trail will be closed. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, is investigating the crash.

