1 killed after crashing into tree in Chautauqua County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed after hitting a tree on Dye Road in the town of Villenova on Saturday night, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.
Police responded just after 11:35 p.m. Saturday, where it was found that a utility terrain vehicle had exited the road and hit a tree. The person who died was the only person of the vehicle.
They have not yet been identified and the accident is still under investigation.
