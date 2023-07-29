1 killed in daylight shooting on Friday in Kansas City’s Northeast, according to police

A man was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Kansas City’s Scaritt Point neighborhood, according to police.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Roberts Street, a residential block just north of Independence Avenue, on a report of a shooting, Capt. Corey Carlisle of the Kansas City Police Department said on Friday.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk on the north side of the street, Carlisle said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel were called to the site of the killing in search of evidence and witnesses. As of Friday evening, police had no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unknown.

“Right now it doesn’t appear that there’s any direct threat to the community in regards to this incident. But we want everyone to be mindful,” Carlisle said. “If they have any information, it’s important to contact the police so we can bring some justice to this victim’s family (and) some closure to this case.”

Further details of the homicide victim, including whether he resided in the area, were not immediately known, Carlisle said. Police were working with the Jackson County’ Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the man and then share news of his death with his next-of-kin on Friday.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 117th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star.

The city is on pace to set a grim record of its deadliest year yet, a title that came in 2020 with 182 homicides. During the same time frame, there were 115 homicides in Kansas City, according to The Star’s data.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.