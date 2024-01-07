Shooting at party on West Trade Street kills one person

A man was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte on Sunday morning, and police believe the shooting happened during a party.

CMPD says they responded to a shots fired call on the 2700 block of West Trade Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound inside a residence. MEDIC pronounced that person dead at the scene.

The incident happened just off of Brookshire Freeway. Channel 9′s photographer said police were set up outside of townhomes at the ABODE at Greenway.

CMPD is investigating the death as a homicide. They say it was not an accidental shooting.

Channel 9′s photographer said he saw one person being taken into custody and placed in a patrol car, but the man was later released.

READ MORE: 16-year-old charged with murder after group home worker killed, CMPD says

CMPD said they will release suspect information when it is gathered and ready.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 704-432-TIPS.

Homicide Unit detectives, Crime Scene Search, Operations Command, Victim Services, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead inside home in Catawba Co.)