1 killed in Elmira Eastside house fire, cause under investigation. What we know now.

One person is dead after a structure fire Sunday on Elmira's Eastside.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police officers and firefighters were dispatched to a residence at 763 E. Washington Ave. for a report of a fire at that location, according to the Elmira Police Department.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene, and emergency responders also learned someone was still inside the home, police said.

Emergency personnel were able to quickly secure the scene and work to extinguish the blaze. Once the fire was out and the building was safe for entry, firefighters discovered a deceased male inside the building.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time. There was no indication if anyone else was inside when the blaze broke out.

The house was still standing but was heavily damaged and will probably be deemed a total loss, according to the Elmira fire marshal.

The investigation into the fire is continuing, but there is reportedly no evidence of foul play at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

