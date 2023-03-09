1 killed in gunfire exchange with law enforcement in Stanly County, deputies say

One person was killed after law enforcement officers returned his gunfire in Stanly County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. along Highway 73 near Lowell Road. A sheriff’s deputy and a highway patrol officer were called to help a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch, deputies told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was walking down the roadway. They said he was armed and opened fire on the officers first, so the deputy and the trooper returned fire.

That individual died in the shooting, investigators said. Neither law enforcement officer was hurt in the incident.

Goetz went to where the shooting happened at noon Thursday and could still see investigators walking in and out of the scene.

Per standard protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Channel 9 has reached out to the SBI and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

