1 killed in head-on crash on Lancaster County highway

A driver died in a crash on a Lancaster County highway on Wednesday, investigators said.

Troopers were called just before 10:30 a.m. to Highway 521, the Lancaster Bypass, near Flat Creek Road. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.

ALSO READ: Several hurt in school bus crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

The driver of a 1996 Honda Accord died at the scene, investigators said. Their identity has not been released.

The highway patrol said a Toyota Tacoma drove off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and then drove back onto the road. The truck hit the Accord head-on, troopers said.

It’s not clear if anyone will be charged. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: Multi-county chase ends in crash in Mecklenburg County, troopers say)