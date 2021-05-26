1 killed in High Point shooting

May 26—HIGH POINT — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening in southeast High Point.

The man's name was not released pending family notification.

Police went to the parking lot at a condominium complex at 304 Ardale Drive, near Business 85 east of S. Main Street, shortly before 8:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting, the High Point Police Department said. When officers arrived they found one man who had been struck by gunfire.

Officers along with fire and emergency medical workers attempted life-saving measures and took the man to a hospital, where he died, police said.

No other information about the reported shooting was released.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.