1 killed in Kernersville shooting

Jul. 7—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man is accused of killing a man and later firing shots at sheriff's deputies as he tried to speed away from them Wednesday evening.

Jason Odell Billings, 43, is accused of shooting Thomas Francis Cummins, 62, at Cummins' home in the 1900 block of Cartwright Drive north of Kernersville about 7 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, firefighters and EMS workers went to Cummins' house after receiving a report of a man being shot. Cummins was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were told Billings had left in a blue Ford Explorer, and within minutes they saw it and tried to get Billings to pull over, the sheriff's office said. Instead, he refused to stop and fired shots out the vehicle's window, then eventually tossed the gun out the window.

Billings went onto Salem Parkway, also known as U.S. 421, and pulled over where it crosses Bunker Hill Road, where he was arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was charged with first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer with intent to kill.

The discarded gun was recovered by deputies where it had been thrown, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information about the shooting was released except that Billings and Cummins knew each other.

Billings was being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center in Winston-Salem with no bond allowed.

Law enforcement asks that anyone with information contact the Forsyth County

Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112, anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.

