Man dies after shooting at Lake County apartment

Deputies said a man died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Lake County apartment.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Cagan Crossings Apartments around noon.

Investigators said a man died after being shot in the doorway of a third-floor apartment. Investigators said they believe a confrontation happened between the shooter and the man who died in the doorway of the shooter’s apartment.

Deputies said they believe both people involved knew each other.

Photos: Deputies investigate deadly Lake County shooting

