2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning, and police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect used a large kitchen knife in the attacks, police said.

"At approximately 11:42 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted earlier in the day. "At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased."

In a follow-up tweet, the LVMPD said "other victims are being transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries."

The suspect was not immediately identified and a motive was not immediately provided.

Police said that at around 1:50 p.m. local time, the scene had been secured and that they would be providing more information later in the afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Taiwan’s Chiang Kai-shek (1971) | 60 Minutes Archive

FBI believes it has evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax, gun-related crimes

Bart Barber | Sunday on 60 Minutes