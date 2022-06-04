1 killed, at least 8 injured in Phoenix strip mall shooting

One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting on Saturday at a strip mall in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m., police said. They responded to multiple shooting calls in the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road,and people fled from a strip mall parking lot when officers arrived, police said. Multiple victims were located both at the scene and nearby.

So far, nine victims have been identified. Detectives say the investigation is preliminary, but said there was a large crowd gathered at a party in a strip mall when an altercation led to a shooting. The shooting, police said, took place inside and in a nearby parking lot and roadway.

During a news conference, Sgt. Andy Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall during the time of the shooting, according to CBS affiliate KPHO.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

