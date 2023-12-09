1 killed in Madison Twp. motorcycle crash involving motorcycle and SUV

Dec. 9—One person died Friday night when a a motorcycle smashed into a ditch and an SUV hit a pole as a result of a collision Madison Twp.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Ohio 122 — also called Middletown Eaton Road — at West Alexandria Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

A CareFlight medical helicopter was called to the scene. It is not immediately clear how many other people were injured nor the severity of injuries.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.