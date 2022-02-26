1 killed, more than a dozen shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor

Fourteen people were shot early Saturday morning at a hookah parlor in central Las Vegas, authorities said. One man has died and two people were critically injured in the shooting, which is believed to have started following an altercation between at least two people.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers received multiple reports of a shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant around 3:15 a.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 14 victims suffering from gunshot wounds and began rendering aid, by applying tourniquets and performing CPR.

“At this time, one male adult has been pronounced deceased and two other victims are in critical condition,” LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Saturday morning in a news release. “The rest of the victims are currently in stable condition.”

Victims were taken to several local hospitals. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, one man died around 10 a.m. local time.

The name of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, according to Koren.

Authorities say that preliminary investigation indicates there was a party at the lounge and at least two people got into a fight.

“During the altercation, the subjects exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people,” Koren said.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are working to figure out what types of guns were used.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555, or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com

———