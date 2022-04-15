Driver charged with DWI after crash that killed motorcyclist in Boone, police say

A three car, two motorcycle crash in Boone left one man dead on Thursday afternoon in Boone, police said.

The Boone Police Department is investigating the crash that occurred before 5 p.m. on Highway 105 near Snaggy Mountain Boulevard.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned a couple was riding their motorcycles when they were struck by a man driving under the influence, police said.

One of the motorcycle riders, Nicholas Dewinkeleer, 43, of West End, North Carolina, died from his injuries after being rushed to the Watauga Medical Center.

Boone police said they arrested Colin Brett Matthews, 29, of Sugar Mountain, and charged him with driving while impaired. He received a $100,000 bond and will be in court on May 20.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and additional charges may be sought, authorities said.

This time of year, as the temperatures begin to warm, more motorcycle riders are venturing to the roads in the High County.

“Got to watch your speed, got to watch for other drivers, especially those who don’t look like they’re paying attention,” said rider Will Goodnight.

“It breaks my heart,” rider Eli Simms said. “I’ve lost a lot of friends on two wheels and it’s never easy and my heart goes out to the family.”

