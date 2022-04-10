🌱 1 Killed and Multiple Injured in Shootings + Man Arrested for DUI

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

A severe p.m. t-storm; breezy. High: 88 Low: 68.

Here are the top 3 stories in Dallas today:

One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning in Dallas. Police say they responded to the 3200 block of Jerome Street at about 2 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When crews arrived, they found three victims and one man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he was driving while intoxicated and damaged or destroyed a critical infrastructure facility. Police say Jaime Alexander Salazar crashed through the east side of the gate at Love Field and drove onto a private hanger and hit a fuel truck and two private jets. He was taken to the hospital before being taken to Dallas County Jail. (Dallas Voice) During an altercation in a Dallas neighborhood on Friday night, a 17-year-old and his uncle were shot. At about 10 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Creekside Drive. No arrests have been made, and both victims were hospitalized in stable condition. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth)









From my notebook:

SPCA of Texas said that k itten season is still upon us. They need all the help we can get to save the lives of kittens born who have nowhere else to go. If you are interested in fostering kittens, go to their Instagram. (Instagram)

The Dallas Arboretum is inviting residents to join them for a new and exciting event. They're celebrating their country roots with a Tuesday Two-Step in April featuring returning fan favorites: next up is crowd favorite Asleep at the Wheel on April 19. (Instagram)

On National Hug Your Dog Day, the SPCA of Texas shared that dogs don't actually like being hugged. Hugging your dog can make them feel nervous. (Instagram)





