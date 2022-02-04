1 killed in Near Northwest neighborhood shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — One person was killed in an early Friday morning shooting on Diamond Avenue in South Bend's Near Northwest neighborhood.

South Bend police are investigating the shooting, which took place at about 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue.

Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of a shooting, though police have not released details about the incident and have not yet identified the victim.

In Mishawaka: Man killed by police at Village Green Mobile Home Park

South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case, which is the sixth homicide investigation the unit has taken on since the dissolution of the county's Metro Homicide Unit last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call police at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend police investigate homicide in Near Northwest neighborhood