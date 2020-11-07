Man killed near UNC Charlotte on Friday night; city’s 103rd homicide of 2020, police say

A victim of “an assault with a deadly weapon” near UNC Charlotte on Friday night died after being taken to a hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police said 23-year-old Xavier Adams was assaulted in the 9800 block of Campus Walk Lane just before 7:30 p.m., CMPD said. When police arrived, they learned that someone had already driven Adams to Atrium Health University, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing was the city’s 103rd homicide of the year, police said.

Police have not said how they believe Adams died or disclosed if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.