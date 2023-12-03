1 killed in North Nashville crash, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to authorities, one person is dead following a Saturday night crash in North Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the single-vehicle crash took place in the 1700 block of Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Officials said one person was killed in the crash, but they did not release any information about that individual’s age or gender.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding this deadly incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

