1 killed in officer-involved shooting in South Tacoma

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m.

TPD also said that Lakewood police were involved in the incident.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement Sunday night about the shooting that reads, in part: “Earlier today, Tacoma Police officers responded to a domestic violence call in South Tacoma. At this time, all we know is that during the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was declared deceased at the scene, and no involved officers were injured.”

This is a developing story.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP