1 killed in Omaha mall shooting that sends shoppers running

·1 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A shooting at a Nebraska mall left one person dead and another wounded as terrified shoppers ran for cover.

Authorities believe the shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha was an isolated incident, and not a random attack.

Police determined the suspects had fled the scene after searching the mall, according to Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci. Officers first gave the “all clear” around 1 p.m. — about an hour after multiple shots were fired, The Omaha World-Herald reports.

One man was fatally shot, while a woman suffered a leg wound, Bonacci said.

The gunfire caused panic, as people fled from the main section of the mall, according to a World-Herald reporter who was in the food court when the shooting happening.

“It was shocking,” said Alyha Wills, who was in Forever 21 with her sister when other shoppers asked if she’d heard the gunfire.

She then fled, saying, “I could hear it; it was close.”

Officials did not immediately release additional details about the suspects or what prompted the shooting.

This is the second reported shooting at Westroads Mall in a little more than a month. Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot at four times by a 21-year-old man who was accused of shoplifting T-shirts from J.C. Penney on March 12. Wittstruck survived.

The J.C. Penney is about 200 feet (60 meters) from Von Maur , where a gunman killed eight people and himself in 2007.

Recommended Stories

  • Sweeny Murti on the Yankees continuing woes

    Sweeny Murti on the early-season struggles of Yankees and what Aaron Boone needs his team to start displaying to get back on the right track.

  • Is It ‘Eugenics’ to Abort Unborn Babies with Down Syndrome?

    Earlier this week, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in PreTerm-Cleveland v. McCloud upheld an Ohio law forbidding doctors from knowingly performing an abortion on an unborn child diagnosed with Down syndrome. Because several of the concurrences referenced a 2019 concurrence by Justice Clarence Thomas in Box v. Planned Parenthood — in which he illustrated the link between the logic of selective abortion and the history of eugenics — the Sixth Circuit decision has occasioned commentary from abortion proponents who argue that abortions chosen because of a Down-syndrome diagnosis are not eugenic in nature. Writing in Slate, Mark Joseph Stern alleges that the Sixth Circuit ruling exemplifies an effort by conservative judges to “manipulat[e] the history of eugenics” to overturn Roe v. Wade. Stern interviews New York University law professor Melissa Murray, who asserts, among several other inaccurate claims, that it is pro-lifers, not proponents of abortion, who historically have been motivated by discrimination: “Abortion restrictions were fueled by the fear that white women were using abortion and, as a consequence, were not having as many children, and the white race was about to be overwhelmed by African Americans and immigrants.” In fact, something close to the opposite is true. As I wrote in response to Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe last year, it is the abortion-rights movement, not the pro-life movement, that finds its origins in the U.S. population-control and eugenics movement. Far from opposing abortion, the eugenics movement considered it an essential part of preventing, whether via birth control, sterilization, or abortion, “undesirable” populations such as minorities and low-income individuals from reproducing. Statistically speaking, our regime of legal abortion has performed how these white supremacists might have hoped. Today, an African-American woman is nearly three times as likely as a white woman to have an abortion, according to the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute. Centers for Disease Control data show that African Americans accounted for 36 percent of abortions in 2015, despite being only 13 percent of the population. Meanwhile, about 80 percent of Planned Parenthood’s abortion facilities are located within walking distance of neighborhoods occupied predominantly by black and Hispanic residents. Surely that is no coincidence. That these women choose abortion at such a disproportionately higher rate than wealthy white women is hardly a sign of liberation or progress. Murray goes on to argue that “there’s a real difference between a state sterilizing the ‘feeble-minded’ in Buck v. Bell and an individual woman’s decision to terminate a pregnancy because of a fetal anomaly or diagnosis.” Murray is correct, to be sure, that there are important distinctions between a state-sponsored regime to target “unfit” populations and a woman choosing abortion after receiving a prenatal Down-syndrome diagnosis. But the concurrences in Preterm-Cleveland v. McCloud never assert that these situations are exactly alike. Rather, they argue that the core belief behind these situations is precisely the same: that some human lives are of lesser value and that, as a result, other human beings must be given the power to exterminate them at will. A similar argument appeared today on the legal blog Dorf on Law, in an article by Sherry F. Colb, a Cornell University law professor. Colb argues that, because eugenics is defined as “a movement . . . aimed at improving the genetic composition of the human race,” it is inapt to call selective abortions “eugenic,” because a woman who chooses abortion after a Down-syndrome diagnosis “understands that she is thereby doing virtually nothing to alter the human genome.” But Colb ignores another meaning of the adjective “eugenic”: “relating to or fitted for the production of good offspring.” Though the term “eugenics” undoubtedly evokes a program of controlled, selective breeding to reshape a population, it is entirely accurate to describe as “eugenic” an individual choice to eliminate a child deemed “unfit,” even in just one instance. Colb concludes with this argument: What if everyone pregnant with a DS fetus terminates? What then? Do we want to live in a world in which DS people are extinct? No. There is no question but that people with DS, like people with all sorts of other challenges, enrich our world and teach us to tolerate those who differ from ourselves. It would indeed be sad if the world contained no one with DS. But just because we want a group of people in the world does not entitle us to conscript individuals to create such people in their wombs. But of course, forbidding abortions chosen on the basis of disability cannot rightly be described as “conscripting individuals to create such people in their wombs.” When a pregnant mother receives a prenatal Down-syndrome diagnosis, she has already created a human being who might have Down syndrome (though such tests have been known to be wrong). Forbidding a woman from actively killing her unborn child based on its disability is not the same thing as conscripting her into creating that child. That defenders of legal abortion are reduced to such arguments is telling. In the end, it doesn’t matter much whether we can rightly label certain abortions “eugenic” or whether one side of the debate has the most accurate history of racial discrimination and population control. What matters is that, in Ohio, lawmakers have laid down a marker establishing that it is wrong and therefore that it is now illegal to end the life of an unborn human being simply because he or she is diagnosed with a chromosomal abnormality. Supporters of abortion refuse to respond to this argument, because to do so would expose the logic of all abortion, which, regardless of disabilities, grants powerful human beings the power to declare the lives of others not worth living.

  • Nebraska mall shooting leaves a man dead

    It was the second shooting at the Westroads Mall in Omaha since March.

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast

    The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, its government said on Saturday. The central European country is a NATO and EU member state, and the expulsions and allegations have triggered its biggest row with Russia since the end of the communist era in 1989. Its actions could prompt Russia to consider closing the Czech Republic's embassy in Moscow, a diplomatic source cited by Russian news agency Interfax suggested.

  • Florida nurse facing charges over threats to kill Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps, from Miami, allegedly shared the death threats with her husband who is serving time in jail

  • Canada steps up as Toronto struggles with COVID-19

    PM Trudeau: "Canada continues to face a serious situation with this third wave."Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the Canadian government will help Toronto as the country's largest city struggles to cope with a rapidly worsening wave of COVID-19."In Toronto in particular, numbers are breaking record after record and ICU hospital beds are filling up. There's no doubt that Canada's largest city is struggling under the weight of this third wave. So we're going to do whatever it takes to help."In Toronto - the capital of Ontario - cases could grow three-fold by the end of May unless tough restrictions are imposed, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation cited sources as saying.While some Ontario hospitals say they are close to a breaking point as the latest wave rips through the country's most populous province. Trudeau said Ontario had reached out for help with vaccinations and that the government was ready to deploy the Canadian Red Cross with mobile inoculation teams."This is about getting doses to people where the situation is most serious."Ontario announced a record 4,736 daily cases on Thursday and the CBC said this could hit 18,000 by end of May if current trends continued.Canada's response has been complicated by the division of responsibilities between the provinces and Ottawa.The federal government is buying vaccines but the provinces are in charge of inoculations.

  • How raising the minimum wage to $70k helped one man’s company boom

    Dan Price was labelled a socialist by Fox News - but now his company is worth $10 billion. Kate Ng looks at how

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • Elliott: Patrick Marleau continues to chase the Cup into record book

    Longtime San Jose Sharks star, and Kings and Ducks nemesis, Patrick Marleau is on the verge of becoming the all-time NHL leader in games played.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says

  • Helen McCrory: Stars pay tribute to Peaky Blinders actress

    Cillian Murphy, JK Rowling and Sir Sam Mendes lead tributes to the "fearless and magnificent" actress.

  • Dr. Fauci vs. Rep. Jordan on COVID-19 measures

    After losing 565,000 Americans to the virus, "The View" co-hosts react to Dr. Anthony Fauci butting heads with Rep. Jim Jordan at Thursday’s congressional hearing over pandemic safety measures.

  • The 9 Best Wireless Headphones for Every Kind of Use

    For some people, earbud headphones are difficult to wear largely because their ears are either too big or too small. When users place these headphones in their ears for the first time, the buds are custom-molded to the contours of the wearer’s ears within 60 seconds. Get it now! There’s a chance you’ll fall asleep wearing Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • Can Democrats really expand the Supreme Court?

    The Constitution leaves it to Congress to decide on how many justices will serve on the Supreme Court.

  • What to Watch on Friday: New true crime cases from ‘Dateline’ and ’20/20’

    Also, Disney+ premieres a new family movie starring John Stamos.

  • Panthers miss chance with OT loss in Tampa, but prove they belong. ‘We were better team’

    “We were the better team 5-on-5,” new defenseman Brandon Montour said after the Florida Panthers’ overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Biden backtracks on keeping Trump cap on refugees

    A refugee organisation says the White House's explanation of the order is "completely false".