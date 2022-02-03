1 killed, others injured in shooting on Greyhound bus in Oroville

A suspect is in custody after a shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in Oroville, Calif., left one person dead and others injured Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Oroville police started getting calls that someone was firing shots inside the bus, which was outside a gas station convenience store at Oroville Dam and Feather River boulevards, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded and requested deputies' assistance, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and officers found several people suffering gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The surviving victims were taken to a hospital.

Authorities did not say how many people were shot, but in a Facebook post, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said there were at least five victims.

The suspect fled before authorities arrived, but Oroville police started getting additional 911 calls reporting that the suspect was inside a Walmart on Cal Oak Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities responded to the Walmart, contacted the suspect and "located evidence" they believed tied the suspect to the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Butte County Jail.

Further information, including the suspect's identity, was not released Wednesday night.

