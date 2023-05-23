1 killed, over 20 injured as Chicago sees at least 13 shootings during weekend

At least one person was killed, while over 20 others were injured, after multiple shootings were recorded in Chicago over the weekend.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Chicago recorded the number of shootings between 5 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The reported incidents totaled at least 13 shootings with some of them having multiple victims, even a causality in one, according to CBS News.

Over 20 people were injured and at least one person was killed during the weekend shootings. The victims ranged from 17 years old to 43 years old.

The first shooting occurred Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of South May Street at around 5:03 p.m. During their response, officers found a 28-year-old on the street with a gunshot wound. The victim reported that he did not know who the shooter was. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The deadly shooting occurred Saturday overnight at 2:22 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road.

A 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk near a gas station when a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt began firing shots at the victim. The victim suffered gunshots to the chest and abdomen. He was taken by Chicago Fire to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The final shooting of the weekend timespan occurred Sunday overnight at 3:19 a.m.

Chicago Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street where they found a man and woman shot while inside a moving car. The victims were passengers in the car when shots were fired. The 30-year-old man was shot in rear was taken to Rush Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 29-year-old woman was also driven to Rush Hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Law enforcement agencies continued to investigate these shootings to determine and locate each suspect.







