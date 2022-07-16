1 killed in overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

One person is dead after an overnight shooting on Saturday in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police said they responded to a request for assistance from MEDIC shortly after midnight on North Tryon Street, where they found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene.

CMPD’s Operation Command, Victim Services, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

The identity of the victim, as well as possible suspect or suspects, have not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

