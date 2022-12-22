1 killed in Phoenix shooting near 43rd Avenue, Crittenden Lane

Phoenix police were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred 43rd Avenue and Crittenden Lane. One man was killed.

Phoenix police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of North 43rd Avenue and West Crittenden Lane at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday to a call about a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police statement. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information had been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigating fatal shooting