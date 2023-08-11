1 killed in road rage shooting by Boone Bojangles, police chief says

A man was killed in a road rage shooting in Boone Friday afternoon, police said.

There has been a reported shooting near Bojangles on Highway 321. The public is not in immediate danger. Police are at the scene currently, and traffic will be heavy in that area for roughly an hour. We encourage the public to take alternate routes during this time. — Town of Boone NC Official (@town_boone) August 11, 2023

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near a Bojangles on Blowing Rock Boulevard (Highway 321), near Highway 221 North.

The Boone Police Department Chief told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the man who was shot and had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The chief said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. At this point, police said the shooter is cooperating with law enforcement.

Police said the public is not in any immediate danger.

Blowing Rock Road was closed for about an hour while detectives with the Boone Police Department processed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

