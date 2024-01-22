1 killed in Robeson County crash; victim was a passenger in vehicle that caught fire, troopers say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A driver whose vehicle ran through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle Sunday afternoon in Robeson County has been charged in the death of a passenger who was in the vehicle that was hit, authorities said.

Authorities charged Haithem Allan with misdemeanor death by vehicle in the crash on Highway 211 at Lewis McNeill Road near Red Springs, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Lewis said Allan’s vehicle ran through the stop sign and hit the vehicle, causing it to catch fire. The victim will be identified using dental records.

Other people in the car that caught fire were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Lewis said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

