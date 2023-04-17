Police

A person died Sunday evening after being shot by Scottsdale police following a fight at a home across the street from an elementary school, according to police.

Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson Aaron Bolian said at about 6:45 p.m. officers received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a person with a gun near Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road across the road from Hohokam Elementary School.

Police said officers arrived at about 6:50 p.m. and found the person in front of a residence. Officers began shooting at the person "almost immediately" after they arrived, Bolian said. Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting.

The person who was shot fell to the ground. Police provided first aid, including chest seals and CPR, before paramedics arrived at about 7 p.m., Bolian said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Neither police officers nor other community members were injured during the incident.

Bolian said the two officers who responded have been with the police department for about a year and a half and three years.

Cypress Street was closed from Granite Reef Road through 82nd Street. There was no estimated time of reopening, Bolian said.

The investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 killed by Scottsdale police after domestic fight near school