1 killed in shooting along Chester County road, sheriff says

WSOCTV.com News Staff

One person was found shot Thursday night on the side of a road in Chester County, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

The male victim was located at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Meadowbrook Road after a shots-fired call was reported to dispatch.

He later died.

SLED helped to process the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

