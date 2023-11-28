1 killed in shooting early Sunday

Nov. 27—HIGH POINT — A High Point woman was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a house southeast of downtown High Point, the High Point Police Department reported.

Shantana D. Bailey, 29, was found dead of a gunshot wound when police arrived at a house in the 600 block of Blair Avenue about 4 a.m. Sunday, police said.

No information about the shooting was released except that police consider it "an isolated incident," phrasing that usually indicates there was a specific dispute between individuals and there is no general threat to the public.

This investigation was continuing, and no arrest had been made as of Monday.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.