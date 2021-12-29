Man shot to death inside pop-up shop on East 46th Street Wednesday, police say

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon inside a rentable workspace several blocks north of the Indiana State Fairgrounds on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Officers found the man shortly before 3:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor inside Creators' Club — a workspace in the 2000 block of East 46th Street used to host pop-up shops, photo shoots and business meetings, according to a sign on the door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yellow crime tape cordoned off the commercial strip home to a handful of businesses about an hour after the shooting was reported. People stood outside nearby shops and restaurants, watching officers walk in and out of the shop where the man lay dead. A woman in the adjacent salon continued to dress a customer's hair.

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon inside a shop in the 2000 block of East 46th Street, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Genae Cook told reporters police had not yet identified any suspects in the shooting but noted the area was busy Wednesday afternoon, with a continuous line of cars moving along 46th Street.

"Here we are in the middle of a very populated area. So someone saw something, someone heard something, someone knows what's going on," Cook said. "There's businesses right next door. This is where it's time for the community to come forward and step up and say: 'Hey, this is what I saw.'"

"Even if it's something that you think is minute," Cook added, "it's important to us, and it's important to detectives."

A man who identified himself only as a relative told IndyStar the victim had his own clothing line and was selling clothes as part of his pop-up shop in the workspace at the time of the shooting. Police have not identified the victim or confirmed those details, but clothes could be seen hanging on racks inside the business. A slogan on the shop's door read: "Where creatives connect to collaborate."

The killing pushed Indianapolis to 269 total homicides in 2021. This time last year, police said, the city recorded 241 homicides. The man's death also followed a particularly deadly Tuesday night that saw four people killed and three others injured in shootings across the city.

Cook on Wednesday said police during the second half of the year have seen an increase in community cooperation in investigations. She again asked anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting to come forward.

"Every day, we see some type of violence," Cook said. "And the violence doesn't seem to be stopping even during the holidays. (Here is) another family that's going to suffer, another group of friends that are going to be impacted by the death of a friend or a loved one."

Police ask those with information to contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: 1 dead after shooting on north side Wednesday