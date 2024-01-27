1 killed in shooting at Kansas City convenience store Friday evening, police say

A man was fatally shot inside a convenience store in Kansas City’s North Town Fork Creek neighborhood on Friday evening, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the Country View Market, 5802 Swope Parkway, for a reported disturbance, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman.

Arriving officers were directed to a gunshot victim, identified by police as an adult male, on the ground near the storefront, Becchina said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have a suspect in custody.

Early information gathered from witnesses pointed to an argument between the gunshot victim and another person inside the store that quickly escalated to a shooting, Becchina said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel continued to search for evidence and witnesses on Friday night.

The killing marks Kansas City’s fourth homicide of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw its deadliest on record with 185 people killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.