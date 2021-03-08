1 killed in shooting near George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at the George Floyd memorial site in Minneapolis on Saturday night, authorities said.

John Elder, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, said Saturday during a news conference officers responded to the intersection at 38th Street East and Chicago Ave after a sensor system alerted them to the sound of gunfire, ABC affiliate KSTP reported.

Elder said before the officers arrived, the victims were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where one later died. Authorities did not release the names of the victims.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had gotten into an argument with the shooter before gunfire broke out, Elder said.

Elder did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody on May 25. Video showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe."

In September, the Minneapolis City Council voted to approve the renaming of the intersection where Floyd died last year, which has since become a sacred site for racial justice.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday.

