1 killed in shooting near Rainier Vista Park in Lacey

Lacey police detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday night, the Police Department announced.

According to police, around 11 p.m., officers received reports of gunshots coming from an area south of Rainier Vista Park.

As officers were responding, another caller said there was a man with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of 50th Avenue Southeast in a field just south of the park.

Police said multiple callers reported hearing an argument before shots were fired.

Witnesses described the shooter as a Black male in his early 20s wearing all black clothing.

The south portion of Rainier Vista Park was closed as the scene was being processed, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

