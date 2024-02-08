1 killed in shooting near UNC-Pembroke

A former UNC-Pembroke student is dead after a shooting near the campus in Robeson County.

According to the university, campus police initially responded to reports of shots fired near a university apartment complex just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

They did not find a shooter or victim but did locate shell casings.

The Pembroke Rescue Squad says a gunshot victim had been dropped off at a church across the street from campus.

The victim died before they could be airlifted to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released by officials yet.

Classes before 11 a.m. on Thursday were canceled, and the university shared mental health resources, the university reported.

Campus police, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the connection between the two incidents.

