Phoenix police.

Phoenix police were investigating a fatal shooting early Friday morning that left one person dead and several detained.

According to police, officers responded to 63rd and Minnezona avenues at about 4:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead by responding Phoenix fire crews.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said that officers were actively investigating the incident and had surrounded and entered a home believed to be connected to the shooting. It is unclear where the home was.

"Several individuals have been detained from inside the house and will be interviewed by responding detectives," Bower told The Arizona Republic.

Police were still working on the incident as an active scene. No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 killed in shooting at Phoenix home