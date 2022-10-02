1 killed in shooting at Marriott hotel in Poughkeepsie, New York

A man was killed in a shooting at a hotel in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Sunday morning, police said.

Poughkeepsie police officers responded to the Courtyard by Marriott on 2641 South Road after they got a call that shots had been fired, police said on Facebook.

Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (Google Maps)

"One male victim was located inside the hotel," police said. "The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

No other injuries were reported, and there is no active threat to the public, police said.

Two male suspects were taken into custody. Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspects.

Detectives determined that gunshots were fired inside and outside the hotel. During a search, "manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives," were found in a hotel room, police said in the statement.

The state police bomb squad secured the evidence. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the explosives-related material.

Dutchess County Emergency Response and the Red Cross helped remove guests from the scene. All guests and staff members at the hotel were relocated, police said.

The ATF, state police and other agencies were on the scene assisting with the investigation.

