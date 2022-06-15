1 killed in shooting in southeast Atlanta
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.
At around 9:30pm Tuesday, officers received a call about a person shot.
The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Thomasville Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers located a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The 20-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
