1 killed in shooting in southeast Atlanta

WSBTV.com News Staff

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

At around 9:30pm Tuesday, officers received a call about a person shot.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Thomasville Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The 20-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

